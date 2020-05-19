Paul Ronald Fisher
1962-04-13 - 2020-05-14
Peacefully at home on May 14, at the age of 58, Paul joined his father and mentor in heaven. Loving son of Norma and the late Edwin Fisher, brother to Steve (Faye) Fisher, and Nancy (Glenn) Morris. Favourite uncle to Melissa, Megan, Nicole and Hayley. Following in his dad's footsteps, Paul was a member of IBEW Local 105 for over 30 years and recently joined the Seniors' Club. He was a Professor of Electrical, Fire Alarm and Security Systems at local colleges in Hamilton, St. Catharines, and Kitchener as well as Campbell River, BC, and the Local 105 training centre. Paul will be sadly missed by family, friends, co-workers, and colleagues who will remember his strong desire to live life to the fullest. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Canadian Diabetes Association, or a charity of your choice.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 19, 2020.
