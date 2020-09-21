(1944 - 2020) It is with profound sadness we announce the death of Paul, on Friday, September 18th, after a lengthy and courageous battle with cancer. One of the pioneers in underwater cinematography in Canada, Paul also spent many years living in the Bahamas and traveled extensively throughout the world working with the BBC and Discovery Channel. He has filmed Great White Sharks off the coast of South Africa and used his experience as an underwater photographer filming beneath the ice of both the North and South Poles. Paul was well known and respected among his peers as a photographer, writer, director and cinematographer. He helped develop The New Wave, a CBC series featuring advances in marine ecology and technology, and worked on This Land, as well as underwater cinematographer for CBC's Land and Sea, The Nature of Things, Danger Bay, and The Beachcombers. He was a Gemini Award winner for Photography and was nominated for his cinematography work on the 1994 BBC production, Into the Wild with Robin Williams. Paul's extensive underwater experience/reputation gave him the opportunity to film the wreck of the Titanic and was the cinematographer on the IMAX production Titanica. Other IMAX films include, Flight of the Aquanaut, Friendly with Whales, Imagine 3-D, and the IMAX/National Geographic productions, Whales, Sea Monsters. His motion picture credits include Underwater Director of Photography for Zeus and Roxanne, Phoenix Blue, the fantasy adventure Nomad, The Sea Wolf and Beneath the Blue. Paul's latest work was filming the documentary, Every Child Counts, a school in Abaco, Bahamas. Throughout his life Paul was a passionate advocate for environmental issues and the welfare of ocean life. He enjoyed gourmet cooking, had a wonderful sense of humour and will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by his many friends and family as "one of the great guys". Paul is survived by his loving sister Patti Oosterveld, brother-in-law Jack, niece Sarah Oosterveld, nephew John Oosterveld and numerous cousins. The family wishes to thank Dr. Neville and Nurse Susan Cole at the Juravinski Cancer Clinic; Bayshore Nurses Clarissa and Rachel; and the St. Elizabeth PSW's. Special thanks to long-time family friend, Rick Warrender and to the incredible Doctors, Nurses and Staff of the Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice. Donations to Bob Kemp Hospice, the Cancer Assist Program in Hamilton, or a charity of your choice
would be greatly appreciated. Cremation has taken place. Due to Covid-19, a celebration of Paul's life will not be held at this time.