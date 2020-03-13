Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith's Funeral Homes, Burlington
1167 Guelph Line
Burlington, ON L7P 2S7
(905) 632-3333
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Speziali
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Vincent Speziali

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Vincent Speziali Obituary
Passed away at Hamilton General Hospital, on March 10, 2020, at the age of 66. He will be deeply missed by his wife, Debbie, children Michelle (Jamie), Craig (Laura), grandchildren Taylor, Avery, Isabella, Emily, Grayson and Colton, as well as sisters Marilyn and Brenda. Paul was predeceased by his parents Vincent and Leona (nee Howley) and sister Cathy. A memorial gathering will take place at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stop light north of QEW), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333), on Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. with tributes taking place at 4 p.m. For those who wish, donations in memory of Paul to the Brain Tumour foundation of Canada would be sincerely appreciated by the family.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -