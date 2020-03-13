|
Passed away at Hamilton General Hospital, on March 10, 2020, at the age of 66. He will be deeply missed by his wife, Debbie, children Michelle (Jamie), Craig (Laura), grandchildren Taylor, Avery, Isabella, Emily, Grayson and Colton, as well as sisters Marilyn and Brenda. Paul was predeceased by his parents Vincent and Leona (nee Howley) and sister Cathy. A memorial gathering will take place at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stop light north of QEW), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333), on Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. with tributes taking place at 4 p.m. For those who wish, donations in memory of Paul to the Brain Tumour foundation of Canada would be sincerely appreciated by the family.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 13, 2020