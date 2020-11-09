1/1
Paul Zivkovic
Paul was the proud, long-time owner of Dependable Used Appliances. He passed away peacefully, on Saturday, November 7, 2020, with his loving wife and family by his side, at St. Peter's Hospital at the age of 83. Beloved husband of Emily. Cherished father of Dan, Elizabeth Romhanyi and Nancy Este (Ray). Devoted grandfather of Nicole (Pete), Stephen, Summer. Dear uncle of Victoria (the late Ljubomir), Vesna, Boris (Marija), Alex (Chantell), Ashley, Adrian, Kristian, Liliana, Daniela (Ryan), Dragan and Verica. Survived by his sister-in-law Gina. He will be missed by his family and friends in Serbia. Friends will be received at the Donald V. Brown Funeral Home, 36 Lake Avenue Drive, Stoney Creek on Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm. Pomen 7:30pm. Funeral Service will be held at St. Nicholas Serbian Orthodox Church, 1401 Barton St. E., Hamilton, on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 11am with The Very Reverend Father Vojislav Pavlovic officiating. Interment to follow at Woodland Cemetery. To attend the visitation and funeral service, all guests must register at www.donaldvbrown.ca to choose a scheduled time. All visitation periods are scheduled in 20 minute increments. Masks are mandatory.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Donald V. Brown Funeral Home Ltd.
NOV
11
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Donald V. Brown Funeral Home Ltd.
NOV
11
Service
07:30 PM
Donald V. Brown Funeral Home Ltd.
NOV
12
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Nicholas Serbian Orthodox Church
NOV
12
Interment
Woodland Cemetery
Donald V. Brown Funeral Home Ltd.
36 Lake Avenue Drive
Stoney Creek, ON L8G 3N3
905-662-2948
