September, 22 1970 - May, 4 2020 On May 4 we are sad to announce the passing of Paula. Wife of Jon. Mother of Adam (Stephanie), Andrew (Julia), and Margaret. Daughter of Margaret and John MacLeod. Sister of Johnny (Cathy), Steven, Mike (Jen) Brady, Betty (Mario) Navarrete. Predeceased by siblings Kim and Kevin Brady. Loved by many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life at a later date. Donations to St. Joseph's Hospital would be appreciated.



