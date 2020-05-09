Paula Ann MORDUE
1970 - 2020
September, 22 1970 - May, 4 2020 On May 4 we are sad to announce the passing of Paula. Wife of Jon. Mother of Adam (Stephanie), Andrew (Julia), and Margaret. Daughter of Margaret and John MacLeod. Sister of Johnny (Cathy), Steven, Mike (Jen) Brady, Betty (Mario) Navarrete. Predeceased by siblings Kim and Kevin Brady. Loved by many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life at a later date. Donations to St. Joseph's Hospital would be appreciated.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 9, 2020
God speed Paula. She will be sadly missed .Paula will Always have a special place in my heart. Love cousin Cheryl
Cheryl Gaudet
Family
May 9, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Paula's families and friends. Gone too soon , much love Maggie, Jon, Adam and Andrew, from Marcia Gleeson and family
Marcia
Friend
May 9, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jennifer
Acquaintance
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
