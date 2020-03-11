|
|
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Paula Schaeffer in her 59th year on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Beloved wife and soul mate to Darel for 37 years. Loving mother to Dana and Trevor, Jamie and Katie. Predeceased by parents Paul and Germaine Stoneman, Blake and Doris Schaeffer and her sister Anne. Sister and best friend to Lisa (Bruce), sister to Kevin and sister in law to Nancy (Don) Vern (Cindy), Glen, Alan ( Laurie), Darlene ( Frank) , Francis (Lisa). Much loved Aunt to Cole and Natalie, Emily and Michael, Sarah, Paul, Jacob, Mark and Laura, Jennifer and Greg, Ashley, Mandy and Anthony, Meagan and Billy, Jonathan and Stephanie, Colin and Rebecca, Tiffany and Stephen, Mackenzie and Nick, Benjamin and Kristen and Lucas. Great Aunt to Nathan, Julie, Thomas, Annice, Eloise, Avery and new great niece arriving March 2020. Dear friends to Shawn and Greta Fahey. Paula was a dedicated and respected employee of Hamilton Health Sciences. Paula enjoyed her casino visits, family pool parties and travelling with Darel. A private family service and interment at the Gore Cemetery will take place on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Many thanks to everyone that provided care to Paula from the Juravinski Cancer Centre, and CCAC. A heart felt thank you to Stedman Hospice for the exceptional care during her brief stay. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to Juravinski Cancer Centre or Stedman Hospice, or . Online condolences can be left at www.millerfuneralchapel.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 11, 2020