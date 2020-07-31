With the saddest of hearts, we announce the passing of Paula on Sunday July 26th at the age of 55, after a courageous battle with cancer. Paula's greatest love was her family. She will be deeply missed by her forever love and husband John, who provided a quiet source of strength, and her son David whom together they shared a very special bond. She will be forever proud of both them, and will love them into eternity. Paula will be remembered for her sense of humour and her infectious smile. She remained forever strong and positive, never complained, and accepted the hand she had been dealt. Beloved daughter of Guido and Lucy Gabriele, sister to Tina Gabriele and Aaron Tubman, Nick and Carla Gabriele and their sons Mark and Matthew. Sister in law to Patricia and Will Spital, Doug and Elaine Hutchison, Dave Hutchison and Tiffany. Predeceased by Grandparents Nicola and Tina Genovese, and Anthony and Ellen Gabriele. Paula will also be missed by close friends Gail and Doug Smith and daughter Rachel. Gail was at her side from the early days of cancer and right up until the end. She acted as her confident, friend, and sometimes caregiver. She provided a source of support over the years in those very trying times, with many moments of laughter, and sometimes tears. Her unselfish devotion never went unnoticed, and the family is truly grateful for the love and care she provided. Paula was a loyal employee with TD Bank for over 30 years where she inspired others, and always showed great care for her customers and colleagues. Paula will be truly missed by many aunts, uncles, cousins , friends and coworkers. Those who wish to honour her life with a donation may do so to the Bob Kemp Hospice. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. "Oh-oh come take my hand, We're riding out tonight to case the promised land Oh-oh-oh-oh Thunder Road, oh Thunder Road"



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store