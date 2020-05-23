Paula Lilian Graves
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paula's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paula Lilian Graves, age 72, of Burlington, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. She was born to the late Robert and Margaret Graves on May 6, 1948 in London Ontario. She moved to Burlington Ontario early on in her life and remained a life long resident. Paula's greatest joy was her children Brian Posavad (Jodi) and Katharine Posavad (Andres Kirejew) and her four grandsons; Benjamin, Carter, Elliot and Isaac. Paula was a kind and gentle soul who cared deeply for all animals, many of whom were fortunate to have her as their keeper. While she had a life long struggle with mental illness, she enjoyed and appreciated time with a few close life long friends and family. She was a beloved teacher to many students at Maplehurst Public School where she treasured instilling a love for learning and reading in her students. Paula is survived by her brother Stephen Graves and sister Liz Hamilton. The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for her especially in her last years. Her wish was to have donations made to the Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation or The Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada. www.smithsfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith's Funeral Homes
485 Brant Street
Burlington, ON L7R 2G5
(905) 632-3333
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved