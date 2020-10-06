It is with broken hearts and deep sadness that the family announces the passing of our beloved Paula, on Saturday, October 3, 2020. She was predeceased by her father, Paul Christopher Smith in May of 2013. Paula will be greatly missed by her best friend and loving husband, Gregory (Greg), her mother, Patricia (Patti) Smith and her brother, Adam Christopher Smith. Also left to grieve are Paula's in-laws; Wilfred and Joyce Smith and brother-in-law Darren, Gillian and Kane. She will also be missed and fondly remembered by many relatives, friends and her dear god daughters, Luisa and Natalie. Paula was a graduate of St. Columba Catholic Elementary School, Bishop Ryan High School, McMaster University and Windsor Law School. After obtaining her law degree she embarked on her career path. She was employed by the law firm of Ross and McBride, Effort Trust and the Region of Halton. During her school years and career life, Paula made many wonderful friends and left a lasting impression. She had a beautiful smile that would light up a room. Her inner spirit radiated. She was a source of inspiration to all who crossed her path and was a ray of sunshine that reflected her beautiful heart, her kindness and genuine care. After recovering from acute lymphoblastic leukemia as a teenager, Paula became involved in the Terry Fox Organization and Camp Trillium, a childhood cancer support camp. She supported both cancer charities and worked diligently to further their good works. Words cannot wipe away our tears and hugs won't ease our pain. We loved you your whole life, Paula, and will deeply miss you for the remainder of our lives. The memories we cherish will never be enough to sustain us but they are all we have left. Cremation has taken place. Due to present circumstances, arrangements regarding a celebration of Paula's life will take place at a later date. Online condolences at tallmanfuneralhomes.ca
