It is with the most profound sorrow that we announce the passing of Paulina on March 2, 2020 in her 93rd year. Born in Khaschiv, Ukraine, Paulina is the beloved daughter of the late Vasyl and Maria Potochniak and sister of Katerina. She is the cherished wife of the late Bohdan Kulchyckyj and treasured mother of the late Zenon Kulchisky. She leaves behind daughter Luba Lesychyn and son Andrey Kulchyckyj. Paulina will be deeply, deeply missed by loving family and the Ukrainian-Canadian community to which her efforts were tireless and her impact significant. Following the funeral all flowers will be donated to the Rosslyn Retirement Residence, where Paulina lived for the last few years. As expressions of sympathy donations can be made to " Support Hospitals in Ukraine", donations may be made to http://www.uahospitals.org/ which supports hospitals in Ukraine where the conflict continues and has left thousands dead and wounded. Visitation will be held at MARKEY-DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 1774 King Street E. (at Kenilworth) on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 7-9 p.m. with Panachyda to be said at 8:30 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Spirit Ukrainian Catholic Church, 15 St. Olga Street, Hamilton on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. Interment to follow at St. Volodymyr Cemetery in Oakville. Online condolences can be left at www.MarkeyDermody.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 4, 2020