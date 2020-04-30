|
Lepinskie, Pauline Ann Passed away peacefully in her sleep after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease, on April 28, 2020 at the Chartwell Brant Center in her 89th year. Pauline is survived by her devoted husband Fred, of 62 years as well as her four daughters, Liz in New Jersey, Trish in Burlington, Cathy (Bruce) in Toronto and MaryAnne in Burlington. She was the beloved grandmother to her grandchildren Rachel, Natalie (Breyane), Aidan, Hunter, Clare, Chase and Mitchell. Pauline will be sadly missed by many other relatives and friends, especially her niece and nephew Judy (Michael) and Michael who she loved dearly. Anyone who knew Pauline, knew her kind, sweet and generous nature. She graduated from the University of Western Ontario as a registered nurse who went on to care for patients and teach nursing students at St. Joseph's Hospital in Hamilton. Pauline loved to garden, swim in her pool, playing cards, spending time in Southampton, entertaining, cooking, especially baking, she loved all things sweet and chocolate, she loved the colour pink and all animals, especially Tippy her much loved cat. Pauline enjoyed the friends she met, both new and old from her days at Loretto Academy through to the Pearl and Pine Retirement Residence. A special thanks to our family friend Christine, and to all in the Aldershot Wing at the Chartwell Brant Centre for their care and compassion. A private visitation will be held for family. A Celebration of Pauline's Life will take place when possible in the coming months including a Catholic mass with interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Arrangements are being coordinated by P.X. DERMODY FUNERAL. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Registered Nurses' Foundation of Ontario, RNFOO, https://www.rnfoo.org/donate/donating/donate-now.html would be greatly appreciated by the family. www.dermodys.com "If you ask whether a particular man is good the answer depends not on what he believes And hopes but on what he loves" St.Augustine
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 30, 2020