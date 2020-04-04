|
After a long and lively life with family and friends, Pauline passed away peacefully at her residence with her children by her side. She spent her final days at her own home with her four children lovingly caring for her. In her 94 years she lived through many changes. One of fifteen children born in New Brunswick she had a rural childhood. As a teenager during the Second World War Pauline moved to Ontario to work in the factories building anti aircraft guns and working on the Lancaster Bomber. There she met the love of her life, her late husband, Ed Denton. They were married for 58 years. Loving mother of Margaret (George Hough), Laura Clark-Stevens (Fred Stevens), Robert and Beverley (Dave March). Proud Granny of Chris Clark (Karen), Jessica Clark-Barrow (Jeff), James Hunter (Cheryl), Alex Hunter (Danielle), John Hunter, Colin Denton (Jen), Sarah Denton, Matthew Hogan (Jamie), Andrea Hogan. Loving great-grandmother to Hayden, Emma, Renae, Ben, Jack, Nate, Grace, Jason, Claire and Chase. Dear sister to Althea Arbuckle of New Brunswick and Anna Brook of Simcoe. Loving aunt to almost a hundred nieces and nephews and their families in the Hatto and Denton families. Great friend to many people of different generations whom she met over her 94 years. She inspired all with her work ethic, vast network of friends and great sense of humour. She was a "Kin Maker": a connector across many family trees where she was a central figure. Some of the most enjoyable times of her life were spent with Ed and family at her summer cottage in Muskoka. Pauline and Ed built Ed Denton Insurance Brokerage situated on the Hamilton Mountain. They served the community for 37 years. Pauline was a long standing member of the Parkinson's Association, Hamilton and served as Librarian and Social Convenor in the past. Due to the pandemic at this time a funeral will not be held. A Celebration of her Life will be announced by the family, when permitted. A heartfelt thank you to Doctor Leslie Solomon and the many health care professionals from Paramed Home Health, VON, Bayshore Nursing and the HNHB LHIN who helped to care for Pauline in the last year of her life. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Parkinson's Society or would be greatly appreciated by the family.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 4, 2020