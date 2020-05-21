On Friday, May 15, 2020 Pauline Annabell Lee left this world, but will forever live on in the hearts and minds of those who loved her. Beloved daughter of Philip (1921-2013) and Irene Lowery (1922-2019), Pauline was a cherished mum to children John (Poushali) and Karen (Paul), proud nana to her adored grandson, Oliver and faithful partner to Chester McMillan. As the owner and matriarch of the Winchester Arms Dundas, Pauline will be missed dearly by her pub family and her relatives and close friends of many years in Canada, United Kingdom and the USA, as well as her cherished Yorkie, Heartlee. Best known for her kind, warm hearted soul, Pauline's contagious laugh and friendly, outgoing nature made people love being in her presence. Due to the global pandemic, the family will be having a small private ceremony and there will be a private celebration of life will be held at a later date, once circumstances allow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to McMaster Hospital, where her cherished grandson was born.



