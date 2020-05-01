Pauline passed away on April 25, 2020, peacefully in her sleep, at home in Smithers, BC. She was 90 years old. Pauline was born the eldest of four children in Frizinghall, W. Yorkshire, UK. While attending Bath College (achieving a Teaching Degree), she met the love of her life Geoffrey Scott. Pauline and Geoff immigrated to Canada with young son Paul, having two more children, Andrew and Fiona. Together they enjoyed sailing, curling, making wine, and later in life, travel in their motorhome. Pauline was an artisan creating on her loom, knitting, crocheting, sewing, and together with Geoff, stunning stained-glass creations. In Ontario, Pauline is survived by her son Paul (Irene), her son Andrew (Marion), grandson Geoffrey (Jennifer) with great grandchildren Abigail & Andrew, grandson Michael, granddaughter Jennifer (Brent) with great grandchildren Jordyn & Makayla. With the passing of Geoff, Pauline joined her daughter Fiona in Smithers. Pauline is survived by Fiona (Stephen), her granddaughter Mary (Justin) with great grandchildren Hunter & Harlow, granddaughter Sarah, and granddaughter Raelyn (Sean). During her time in Smithers, Pauline was a focal character as Nana Pauline to another eight children and partners with thirty-four grandchildren and twenty-six great grandchildren. Pauline loved to play games and would beat everyone at cards regardless of their age. Pauline has left our hearts full of love and her presence will be greatly missed. Do not stand at my grave and weep; I am not there. I do not sleep. I am a thousand winds that blow; I am the diamond glints on snow. I am the sunlight on ripened grain; I am gentle autumn’s rain. When you awaken in the morning’s hush, I am the swift uplifting rush Of quiet birds in circled flight. I am the soft star that shines at night. Do not stand at my grave and cry. I am not there; I did not die. (author unknown)



