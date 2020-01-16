Home

Pauline Marie McNeil

Pauline Marie McNeil Obituary
Born in Buffalo, NY, on November 21, 1926, passed peacefully at 6:50 a.m, Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Juravinski Hospital, Hamilton in her 94th year. Predeceased by the only love of her life, husband Leo B. McNeil (1977) and infant son Shane (1953). Loving mother of Karl, Dena, Patrick and Leah, 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Pre- deceased by brother, James H. Irwin and sister, Mrs. Jean Houle, survived by younger sister, Mrs. Evelyn Farrell. Mom was a gentle, contented and private individual whose voracious love of reading and crossword puzzles were her favorite pass time - with a 'nice cup of tea'. Honouring Mom's final wish, cremation has taken place. She will be interred next to our father in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Trenton, Ontario. Her soul is at rest, her journey complete. She is reunited and embracing her loved ones. She is dearly missed, will forever be in our hearts and thoughts and fondly remembered....always.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 16, 2020
