Pauline Marion Huffman

Pauline Marion Huffman Obituary
Passed away at Joseph Brant Hospital at the age of 84. She will be deeply missed by her husband Donald, children Bev (Ron), Wayne (Martha), Michael (Kim), and John, grandchildren Michelle, Karen, Pamela and Christopher, and great-grandson Adam as well as Sister Margaret (the late Robert), and Edwin (Audrey). Pauline was predeceased by her parents William and Annie (nee Shaw), brothers George and Charlie. Cremation has taken place. For those who wish, donations in memory of Pauline to Heart & Stroke Foundation would be sincerely appreciated by the family. The family would like to thank Joseph Brant Hospital and the staff at Billings Court Manor for her care. www.smithsfh.com Brant Street Logo
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 22, 2020
