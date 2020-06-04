Pauline Raudsepp
1922-12-05 - 2020-06-02
Peacefully, at Juravinski Hospital on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 in her 98th year. Predeceased by her husband Arnold (2003) and lovingly remembered by son Mati, daughter Evy (Giancarlo Beraldo 2012), grandson Martin with Lisa, great-grandchildren Oliver, Harrison and Grace. Pauline will be missed by may friends and relatives. She was an active participant in the Estonian community in Hamilton after fleeing Estonia in 1944 and emigrating to Canada via Sweden. Thank you to Aberdeen Gardens Retirement Home for the care they gave over the last 5 months, particularly under the current difficult circumstances. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Seedrioru Summer Camp, Hamilton First Estonian Ev. Lutheran Church or any charity of your choosing. There will be no funeral at this time. A celebration of life and interment will occur when we all can gather together again safely.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 4, 2020.
