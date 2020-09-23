In Loving Memory After living an extraordinary life, Pauline Sartorio passed peacefully on Friday, September 18, 2020 in Hamilton, Ontario with her Grandson Kevin by her side. Pauline's life reads like the body of a great Canadian novel. She was born over a century ago into a very large family of brothers and sisters who, along with their farm steading parents, worked hard every single day to keep a home heated and the family clothed, fed, safe and entertained. Pauline, by reason of her age and maturity among the children of this amazing clan, and by reason of the vast amount of work needed to be done daily, was given enormous responsibility within the household at a very early age. She rose every day knowing that there was work to be done, that she was going to have to do this work and that ultimately (with her parents often away for a time on necessary matters) that her brothers and sisters were her responsibility. Young Pauline did protect and defend her siblings - from hunger, from the elements, and amazingly even once from fire. Pauline continued to work very hard nearly every single day for more than nine decades until eventually her health required her to receive some care and assistance herself. While the focus of her early life's work was her farm and large family, she eventually fell in love with a handsome baseball player and together they settled in Hamilton, Ontario where she poured her daily energy into their home and into raising their wonderful son, John Jr. Eventually, Pauline also came to work for many years within the impressive community of staff at McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario. Pauline's life was much more than work. She was raised within a family of great story tellers, joke recounters and makers of music, moonshine and wine. In her youth, Pauline and her sisters were so musically talented that they were given their own local prairie radio show. Pauline was extremely clever, warm, funny, kind and caring. If she was around, no one could remain in a bad mood for long. Pauline loved to sing, laugh and tell stories, and to hear songs, jokes and stories in return. She loved movies, especially horror movies from the golden age of Hollywood. She was a tremendous self-taught cook and loved to feed others. Her love of cooking and entertaining was passed down to her daughter-in-law Ketty and now reside within her Grandchildren Kevin and David. Pauline spoiled Kevin and David throughout their childhood and then supported and championed them as adults. To them, she was simply a marvel. As only one example of many Pauline Sartorio stories that could be told, one morning perhaps 12 years ago when Pauline was roughly 90 years of age, her Grandson Kevin attempted to call her at her home in Hamilton to say hello. At the time, Pauline's husband had passed and she lived alone in the home. Pauline did not answer that call or the several others placed soon after. Becoming concerned, Kevin drove out to Hamilton to ring her door bell and knock on her door, to make sure she was safe and well. After again receiving no answers, Kevin eventually called for an ambulance believing the worst might have been at hand. While the ambulance was in transit, Pauline suddenly came out the front door - not to say hello but to collect mail and sweep the porch. She was surprised to see Kevin but they hugged. Kevin was relieved but asked his 90-year-old Grandmother why she had not answered his phone calls or door knocks? She laughed and told him that she had not heard anything because she had been down in the basement by herself all morning listening to music and pouring out a new concrete basement floor. Through her entire life, Pauline loved and was loved. By her parents, her brothers and sisters, her co-workers, her husband John, her son John Jr. and daughter-in-law Ketty and by her Grandchildren Kevin and David and their families. While her great grandchildren Jupiter, Jackson and Isobel never had the chance to know Pauline at her strongest, her amazing life, wisdom, stories and personal character are continually shared with them and will form a continuing memory within the family for generations to come. Pauline was of deep faith and it was a comfort at the end of her life for her to be entirely ready to see her Lord and be reunited at last with her beloved son John Jr., her husband John and the many other friends and family that she simply outlasted on this earth. 