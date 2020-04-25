|
It is with great sorrow that we share the passing of Pauline Bigrigg on Thursday April 23, 2020 in her 85th year. She will be dearly missed by her husband and soulmate Keith Bigrigg, her children Debbie Ciccarelli (Mario), Bill Verrall (Barb), Paul Verrall (Coral), Kathy Hatton and Jodi Keefe (Tim). Lovingly remembered by her grandchildren Alyssa, Jessica, Danielle (Josh), Ashley (Drew), Ryan (Stace), Emily, Meghan, Brandon and Aaron, her sister Lynda Peters and great grandchild Raeah. Fondly remembered by her brother in-laws and sister in-law, beach rescue seniors club and many others she has touched. A loving, kind, passionate wife, mother, nana and sister. It is not sorrow that lasts forever, it is love. Love you to the moon and back. At this time a private family service has taken place. S.W.A.L.K
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 25, 2020