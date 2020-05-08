Paulus Franciscus VREEKEN
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paulus's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
February 26, 1960 - May 3, 2020 Passed away at the age of 60 due to health complications. Father to daughter Jennifer. Beloved son of Anne and the late Jacob Vreeken (1991). Brother of Anita, Karin, Philip (Annette) and Diana (Doug). Uncle to Thomas (Tanya), Karin (Eugene), Aaron, Monica, Darryl, Jessica (Matt and Courtney), Carla, and Lisa (Kyle). Great-uncle to Angelica, Jacob, Isaac, Nicholas, Matteo, Massimo, Aubrey, and Mason. As per his wishes, private cremation to take place. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to Diabetes Canada, Heart & Stoke Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
LG WALLACE FUNERAL HOME - HAMILTON
151 OTTAWA ST NORTH
Hamilton, ON L8H 3Z2
(905) 544-1147
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 9, 2020
Hey bro. You're finally at peace. Going to miss your quirky sense of humour. D
Diana
Sister
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved