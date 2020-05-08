February 26, 1960 - May 3, 2020 Passed away at the age of 60 due to health complications. Father to daughter Jennifer. Beloved son of Anne and the late Jacob Vreeken (1991). Brother of Anita, Karin, Philip (Annette) and Diana (Doug). Uncle to Thomas (Tanya), Karin (Eugene), Aaron, Monica, Darryl, Jessica (Matt and Courtney), Carla, and Lisa (Kyle). Great-uncle to Angelica, Jacob, Isaac, Nicholas, Matteo, Massimo, Aubrey, and Mason. As per his wishes, private cremation to take place. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to Diabetes Canada, Heart & Stoke Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 8, 2020.