Home

POWERED BY

Services
Markey-Dermody Funeral Home
1774 King Street East
Hamilton, ON L8K1V7
(905) 547-1121
Resources
More Obituaries for Pavica MAHOVLICH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pavica "Pauline" MAHOVLICH


1939 - 06
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pavica "Pauline" MAHOVLICH Obituary
It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Pavica on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the age of 80. Pavica was born on June 17, 1939 in Oštrc, Žumberak, Croatia. Beloved wife of Ivan for 56 years. Loving mother of John (Andreja). Cherished Baka of Julian and Marin. Dear sister of Marijan Marok (Ana), Franjo Marok (the late Tea), Marica Jankovic (the late Drago), the late Perica Marok (the late Branka) and the late Josip "Pepi" Marok (the late An?elka). Predeceased by her parents Josip and Milka Marok. She will be sadly missed by her niece Irene MacDonald (nee Marok), her husband Mike, her daughters Madeleine and Evelyn, Andrija and Ljubica Racki and family, nieces, nephews, family and friends in Canada and Croatia. Visitation at MARKEY-DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 1774 King Street East (at Kenilworth) on Tuesday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. with Rosary at 7:30 p.m. Funeral mass will be celebrated at Holy Cross Croatian Church, 1883 King Street East, on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 10 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pavica's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -