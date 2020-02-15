|
It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Pavica on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the age of 80. Pavica was born on June 17, 1939 in Oštrc, Žumberak, Croatia. Beloved wife of Ivan for 56 years. Loving mother of John (Andreja). Cherished Baka of Julian and Marin. Dear sister of Marijan Marok (Ana), Franjo Marok (the late Tea), Marica Jankovic (the late Drago), the late Perica Marok (the late Branka) and the late Josip "Pepi" Marok (the late An?elka). Predeceased by her parents Josip and Milka Marok. She will be sadly missed by her niece Irene MacDonald (nee Marok), her husband Mike, her daughters Madeleine and Evelyn, Andrija and Ljubica Racki and family, nieces, nephews, family and friends in Canada and Croatia. Visitation at MARKEY-DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 1774 King Street East (at Kenilworth) on Tuesday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. with Rosary at 7:30 p.m. Funeral mass will be celebrated at Holy Cross Croatian Church, 1883 King Street East, on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 10 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 15, 2020