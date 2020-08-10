1/1
Pavlos GIFTOPOULOS
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Pavlos on August 8, 2020 in his 86th year. Beloved husband of 67 years to Eleni. Loving father to Steve (Janis), Mike (Nicole), John (Mena), Peter and Maria. Cherished Papou to Alicja (Tyler), Stefani (Kevin), Remy (Mikaela), Tessa, Alexa, Austin and Brandon. Dear brother to Polixeni in Greece. He was commonly known as "The Magic Scissors" where he was the proud owner of Paul's Barber Shop in the Barton/Ottawa St. community for many years. He will be dearly missed by all his extended family, friends, customers and by his "four legged" pals. His family will receive friends at the Cresmount Funeral Home, 322 Fennell Ave. E. on Tuesday from 2-4 & 7-9 p.m. and a private service will take place on Wednesday and guests are welcome to join via Live Stream. For further details, please visit www.cresmountfennellchapel.com In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. All visitors will be required to wear a face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 10, 2020.
