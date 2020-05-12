Pearl Krisfalusi
1942 - 2020
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our Mother, Mother-in-Law and Nana. Beautiful and intelligent, flirtatious and inquisitive with a playful personality, Pearl Angus Millar Krisfalusi was a petite force of nature. Her striking beauty was undeniable yet she was frankly humourous in a matter-of-fact way that was Scottish to it's core and much appreciated by her children. Proud of her Scottish heritage and brave in so many ways, Pearl adventured from Scotland at 18 years of age to explore the promise of Canada, where she met her love Steve Krisfalusi. Pearl was a gifted gardener and deep lover of the home she created with her husband. Accepting of life's eventualities yet attentive to the poetry of it, her elegance was her essence. The love of her husband went beyond his life for the rest of hers. Her parents named her Pearl, and she was like a pearl; layered and polished, luminous, strong, delicate, special and rare. Forever changed without you, we love you always dear Mum. Ae Fond Kiss Bonnie Lass. A celebration of Pearl's life will be held in July and the time and location will be posted to her Bay Gardens Memorial.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 12, 2020.
