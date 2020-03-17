|
Passed away peacefully at the Carpenters Hospice, Burlington, on Saturday, March 14th at the age of 90. Predeceased by her parents James and Eleanora Campagnolo, and her husband Fred. Loving and cherished mother of Debbie and her siblings, Mary Tessaro (Tony), Leo Campagnolo (Ann), Marcellina Martinelo (Battista), Edith DeVincent (Nick), Jim Campagnolo (Helen). Peter Campagnolo, Pete Campagnolo, Terry Campagnolo (Margaret), Olga Horitchie (Maurice), Arena (Irma), Renie Love (Bob). Pearl will also be fondly remembered by her extended family and friends. She will be dearly missed by all of those who knew and loved her. Debbie wished to thank the wonderful staff at the Carpenter Hospice for all of the kindness and care given to her mom. Friends will be received at the DONALD V. BROWN FUNERAL HOME 36 Lake Ave. Drive, Stoney Creek, on Wednesday, March 18th from 11 a.m. to the time of the funeral service in the chapel at 1 p.m. Interment Mountview Gardens. If desired, memorial donations to the Carpenter Hospice would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.donaldvbrown.ca.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 17, 2020