Peggy Ferguson, surrounded by her family and the love of her life, Douglas Coutts Ferguson, passed away at the age of 97 on February 5, 2020 at St. Joseph's Villa in Dundas. Survived by her children Iris Currell, Alan (Sue) Ferguson, David (Elsa) Ferguson, and Angus (Neni) Ferguson. Predeceased by son-in-law Don Currell, grand-daughter Jennifer Currell, and by siblings Horace (Peggy) Norburn, Iris (Charlie) Buckingham, Reginald (Dorothy) Norburn, and John Norburn. Peggy was blessed with nine grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. A special thanks to the very capable staff of Willow Grove at St. Joseph's Villa who took excellent care of Peggy with such compassion. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held on February 15, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. in the chapel at St. Joseph Villa, 56 Governors Road, Dundas. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Joseph's Villa Dundas would be appreciated. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 8, 2020