|
|
It's with great sadness that we announce the passing of our mother, nana and wife Peggy Johnny. After two long years of battling cancer, she has left us and gone to heaven with no more pain. She will be greatly missed by her husband Wayne Johnny, three sons Jason (Leanne), Chris (Cheryl), Jamie (Ashley), seven grandchildren and many more close family and friends. Special thanks to the staff at The Stedman Community Hospice in Brantford for their care and support. I will love you forever Peggy! Until we meet again, Wayne