Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Peggy Johnny
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggy Johnny


1946 - 12
Add a Memory
Peggy Johnny Obituary
It's with great sadness that we announce the passing of our mother, nana and wife Peggy Johnny. After two long years of battling cancer, she has left us and gone to heaven with no more pain. She will be greatly missed by her husband Wayne Johnny, three sons Jason (Leanne), Chris (Cheryl), Jamie (Ashley), seven grandchildren and many more close family and friends. Special thanks to the staff at The Stedman Community Hospice in Brantford for their care and support. I will love you forever Peggy! Until we meet again, Wayne
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peggy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -