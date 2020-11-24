It is with great sadness in our hearts that we announce the death of Peggy Kitchen, who passed quietly and peacefully in her sleep at Creek Way Village long term care at the age of 100. Peggy was predeceased by her husband Alfred, sisters Gertrude Caldwell and Daisy Cunningham and grandson Shawn. She is survived by her sister Deanna Webster (Brian) and her children Terry, Rick, Robin (Phyllis), Brian (Margurite Kuiack), Barry (Wendy), Beverley Anne Wilson (Douglas) and Glenn (Cathy), grandchildren Terinda, Miriam, Cathrine, Jenny, Christina, Melanie, Alyshia, Jeremiah, Simone, Marika, Evelynn, Nicole, Dakota and Julia, 16 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Peggy lived her life with the utmost grace and love reflecting her deep devotion to her Christian faith. Peggy was an active member of the Burlington Baptist Church choir and congregation for 60 years. All her life she volunteered by driving cancer patients, meals-on-wheels and visiting those who were house bound. She was a founding member of Telecare Hamilton crisis support organization. She actively roller-bladed until the age of 93 and attended an exercise group twice weekly until she was 98. Peggy had a tremendous sense of humor and wit, an adventurous spirit and a love and appreciation for nature and the arts. Peggy's unselfish life continues to serve as a template for all to follow. The family would like to thank the staff of Creek Way Village for the kindness and care that they provided our mom over the past year. A private family service will be taking place, with a celebration of life when it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, donations to Burlington Baptist Church would be appreciated. www.smithfh.com