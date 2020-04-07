|
|
Peggy was born in South Porcupine, ON; the only child of Val and Isabel Ray. Peggy was pre deceased by her husband Don (2002) and her son Doug (2018). She is survived by her daughters Susan Pitts and Cathy Langdon. Peggy has seven grandchildren and one great granchild. Peggy left her hometown in Northern Ontario shortly after highschool to study to become a nurse in Toronto. After working for several years, she met and married Don and settled down to raise their three children in Hamilton. Peggy enjoyed travelling and reading and was a big animal lover. She passed away peacefully at Highgate Retirement Residence in Ancaster ON. Many thanks to the staff at Highgate who took great care of mom for all these years.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 7, 2020