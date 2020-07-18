Peggyanne MANSFIELD

Passed away from her short battle with cancer surrounded by love at Emmanuel House Hospice in Hamilton, Ontario on Thursday July 16, 2020. She was born in Nova Scotia, relocated to Ontario with a few years spent living in Toronto before settling in Hamilton, Ontario. Peggyanne had a small but very loving family. Unfortunately, she was predeceased by her brother Wayne Mansfield (Sandy Mansfield) and daughter Lori Lukas (Gary Lukas). She will be so very missed by her granddaughter, Jennifer Lukas (Brandon Gravelle), her great grandbaby Hayley Hastings, her niece Tina (Dane) Moffatt, and nephew Robert Mansfield, and by her great-nieces Sara Moffatt and Jessica Moffatt (Harley). Peggyanne was passionate about woman's rights and did a lot in her community to make sure not just women but everyone was treated equally and justly. Everyone that knew Peggyanne thought she was the most amazing, vibrant person. Donations to Emmanuel House Hospice in Peggyanne's memory are appreciated as their care and support during her final days was amazing and can be made directly, or by cheque through Wareing Cremation Services, 225 Norwich Ave., Woodstock (519-290-5575) entrusted with arrangements. Messages of remembrance and condolence may be shared at www.wareingcremation.ca