Pelagia MAKSYM
On Saturday the 26th of September, in her 100th year, shortly after having family members by her side, our beloved mother and grandmother Pelagia passed away peacefully at the Hamilton General Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Luka (1994) and grandson Yurij (2015). Pelagia is survived by her daughter Luba (Vladimir), her son Orest (Cynthia), grandchildren John (Megan), Oleksander, Natalie, Christina (Aimen), as well as the Muzyka family. In Ukraine, she left behind a nephew and many nieces along with extended families. Pelagia was born on March 10th, 1921 in the village of Horozhanna Mala in Western Ukraine to Mykhailo and Anna Ivanechko. Her birth mother passed away when Pelagia was three years old, after which she was raised by Anastasia, a very loving step mother. Her family grew to include three younger brothers: Vasyl, Stephan, and Bohdan, all of whom predeceased their sister. During WW2, she was taken from home by the Nazis and forced to work in Germany as a farm labourer. In 1948, after spending time in a displaced person's camp, she emigrated to Canada and worked as a domestic for a French family in Montreal, where she eventually met and married her husband Luka (1951). She moved with her husband to Asbestos, Quebec where both her children were born. In 1956 they moved to Hamilton. Here the family became members of Holy Spirit Ukrainian Catholic Church, where she became involved in many clubs and organizations. Shortly after the passing of her husband, Pelagia moved to the Taras Shevchenko Senior's Residence where she resided until her death. She will be sadly missed by her many friends at the residence. The three most important things for Pelagia were her family, friends, and her faith. She was a very kind, humble, loving, and generous person, always thinking of others before herself. She had a positive outlook on life and never uttered a harsh word about anyone. May she rest in peace. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. All visitors will be required to wear a face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff. Friends and family are invited to the MARKEY-DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 1774 King Street East (at Kenilworth) on Monday, September 28, 2020 from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Panachyda at ¬¬¬¬7 pm. Funeral Service will be held at Holy Spirit Ukrainian Catholic Church, 15 St. Olga Street, Hamilton on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 10 a.m. Please follow the directions of the funeral home staff upon arrival. Interment to follow at St. Volodymyr Cemetery, Oakville. If desired, in lieu of flowers, donations to the Taras Schevchenko Seniors Residence or a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. 'Vichnaya Pamyat'


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Markey-Dermody Funeral Home
1774 King Street East
Hamilton, ON L8K1V7
9055471121
