Passed away at her home on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 with her loving daughter by her side. Predeceased by her husband Steve (2010). Remembered and loved always by her daughter Kaitlan, brother Stephen Lee (Joan Henry), aunt Josie and uncle Malcolm in England and nieces Carla (Josh) and Sophie (Carl). Penny was a dedicated employee of Hamilton Health Sciences for 32 years. In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Please sign Penny's online book of condolence at www.turnerfamilyfuneralhome.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 18, 2020
