Penny Gower

Passed away October 12, 2020. Predeceased by her husband Bill. Loving nanny to Justin, Kaleigh, Sam, Ben, Tommy, and Lily. Mother to Tracy (Shawn) and Melanie (Steve). Sister, cousin, niece, friend to many. Visitation on Fri Oct 16 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at Dodsworth and Brown Funeral Home, 2241 New St, Burlington. Due to COVID restrictions,prior to the memorial to avoid waits, we encourage people to reserve a time to attend. Pls do so by calling the funeral home at 905.637.5233.



