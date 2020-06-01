Penny LANE
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Penny on Saturday, May 30, 2020 in her 75th year. Predeceased by her parents Geneva and Vincent Lane. Survived by her cousin Darlene MacPherson (Rick) and their children Amy, Sarah, Adam, Hayley, Beth and their significant others. Dear niece of Annie MacNeill and Weldon Latta. Fondly remembered by other family and friends in Hamilton and Nova Scotia. Penny retired as an RN in 2001 after 33 years of dedicated service. Special thanks to Dr. Selbie, Traci Leighton and the staff 3 West at St. Peter's Hospital for their compassionate care. Due to current Health Regulations, cremation has taken place. Donations in Penny's memory may be made to the Hamilton SPCA or the Canadian Cancer Society. Online condolences can be made to www.markeydermody.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
