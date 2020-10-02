MILLER, Percy Angus LLER, Percy Angus September 30, 1926 - September 30, 2020 Percy passed away peacefully at home on his 94th birthday surrounded by family and friends. Percy was born in Brantford, Ontario and moved to Hamilton in 1950 after he met the love of his life Verena (nee Leeming) in 1946. Verena predeceased Percy in 2009 after 57 years of marriage and as fate would have it they shared the same birthday. Percy was hired at True Temper in 1950 and retired in 1987 as the plant manager. The two of them bought a brand new house on the west mountain in 1957 and completed their happy family welcoming daughter Brenda in 1960. Percy was known for his gardening skills and was the recipient of the Trillium award on several occasions. Percy enjoyed nothing more than going out to the garage and spending hours in his workshop, listening to sports and working on different projects and renovations. Percy said goodbye to his home and moved to the Kingsberry retirement home in 2019. Percy always had his hand in local and Canadian politics and was known at City Hall for countless contributions to the community. Percy, Verena and others contacted Anglican Bishop Herber in 1960 regarding the need for an Anglican Church on the west mountain. Their sentiments contributed to the construction of St. Bartholomew's Anglican Church that same year. He always felt the need to stand up for right and wrong. Percy came from a family of seven children and was the only surviving member. Thanks to daughter Brenda Arnold and son-in-law John, grandchildren Jessica and Nicole, their partners Matt Blake, Jeff Vachon and great grandchildren Ayden and Peyton. Thanks to nieces and nephews David and Shawn Leeming, Michele Cayley(nee Leeming), Diane Miller and partner George, Debbie Teeple and partner Rick and family and the Dianna Miller-Suglio family. Thanks to the Steven and David Swan families. June O'Connor and family from Texas, the Lomond Bussey family- Janet, Karen and Mark Wilgus. The Eva Marie Sass and Laura Mae Brown families from Cleveland. Percy wishes to thank all the workers (Canada and U.S.) from True Temper and all his existing neighbors- Joan McCloud, Paul Flannagan, Ian and Liz MacMillan, the Martins and the Pappins. Thanks to Jackie, Noelle and all their staff at the Kingsberry retirement home. Thanks to V.O.N. Marion and private nurse Maria. Thanks to the P.S.W's Wendy and Maria at the old house. Special thanks to Dr. Oliver and associates and the staff from L.y.n.n. Thanks to the staff at Crestmount Funeral Home. Very special thanks to Lucy Salvia for 20 years of friendship and assistance. Percy will be cremated and will join Verena at the White Chapel Memorial Gardens 1895 Main St. W. Hamilton for an outside service and internment led by Beverly King on Saturday October 17th at 10:00am. All are welcome. Percy is now starting on his final journey towards Verena to enjoy their future together in the afterlife. Donations can be made to the City of Hamilton Greenhouse to keep Hamilton beautiful.