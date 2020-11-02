Peacefully at The Meadows Long Term Care Centre on Saturday October 31, 2020 in his 93rd year. Loving husband to the late Eva. Cherished father to Donna Simpson (Keith), Brenda Silcox (Steve), Susan Pearce, Karon Duffin (John) and Les Milton (Joanne). He will be missed by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Survived by brother Gord Pearce (Joan) and predeceased by brothers Ivan, Elmer and Norman McAuley, John Pearce and sister Doreen Curry. Special thanks to Dr. Douglas and the staff at The Meadows LTCC for their care and compassion. Due to current restrictions facial coverings are required and we ask that you visit the funeral home website or call to register your attendance for the visitation due to limited space availability. Friends will be received at DONALD V. BROWN FUNERAL HOME, 36 Lake Avenue Drive in Stoney Creek on Tuesday November 3, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 pm. A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers donations to Heart & Stroke Foundation or Diabetes Association
would be appreciated.