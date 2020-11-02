1/1
Percy "Larry" Pearce
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Percy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully at The Meadows Long Term Care Centre on Saturday October 31, 2020 in his 93rd year. Loving husband to the late Eva. Cherished father to Donna Simpson (Keith), Brenda Silcox (Steve), Susan Pearce, Karon Duffin (John) and Les Milton (Joanne). He will be missed by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Survived by brother Gord Pearce (Joan) and predeceased by brothers Ivan, Elmer and Norman McAuley, John Pearce and sister Doreen Curry. Special thanks to Dr. Douglas and the staff at The Meadows LTCC for their care and compassion. Due to current restrictions facial coverings are required and we ask that you visit the funeral home website or call to register your attendance for the visitation due to limited space availability. Friends will be received at DONALD V. BROWN FUNERAL HOME, 36 Lake Avenue Drive in Stoney Creek on Tuesday November 3, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 pm. A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers donations to Heart & Stroke Foundation or Diabetes Association would be appreciated.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Donald V. Brown Funeral Home Ltd.
Send Flowers
NOV
3
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Donald V. Brown Funeral Home Ltd.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Donald V. Brown Funeral Home Ltd.
36 Lake Avenue Drive
Stoney Creek, ON L8G 3N3
905-662-2948
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Donald V. Brown Funeral Home Ltd.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved