It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Perlina Ricci on Thursday, March 12, 2020. In her 90th year. Beloved wife of the late Nunzio Ricci. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Antonio Ricci, Dino Ricci, Robert and Tamara Ricci. Proud and much adored nonna to Rachel and Mergim Vranica, Christina Ricci, Joel and Brandi Ricci. Loving bisnonna to Anthony, Malik, Beriella, A'alyah, Aneesa, Sandro and Angelina. Reunited with her parents Leondino and Lucia Ferri and in-laws Antonio and Pasqua Ricci. Cherished sister and sister-in-law of Palmina (late) and Candeloro Regimenti, Faldina (late) and Emilio Vittorini, Giovanni and Emilia Ricci, Maria and Antonio (late) Iacozza, the late Anna and Giuseppe Damico, the late Marco and Margherita Ricci, the late Gina and Edemonte Ruscetti, the late Fernando and Filomena Ricci, the late Lina and Antonio Nazzare. Perlina will also be missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends in Canada and Italy. Thanks to the physicians and staff at St. Peter's Hospital 2 West Restorative Care, special thanks to Theresa for the care and friendship she provided to our mother and to Father Francesco Cucchi for his support and guidance. Visitation at FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL 43 Barton St. E (near James) on Sunday, March 15, from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. with Vigil prayers at 8 p.m. A Funeral Mass with offered at St. Anthony of Padua Church, Hamilton (Prospect and Barton) on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Burlington.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 14, 2020