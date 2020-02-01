|
|
At Hamilton General Hospital on Thursday January 30, 2020 at the age of 70 years. Very good friend of Lynda Maracle. Loving father of Aynsley, and Tanisha (Mike). Also survived by children's mother Lee Styres Loft (Howard). Dear Papa of Rosslyn, Elizabeth, and Elias. Great grandfather of Delilah, Bosten, and Salem. Brother of John (Hazel), Eldean Hill, and Monica Staats. Special friend of Rob Bomberry "Gordie", Brian Bartlett "Square", and Bob Henhawk. Also survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins, Brian and Spencer. Predeceased by parents Bill and Emiline (Silversmith) Staats, siblings William, Matthew, George, Susan, Julia, Audrey, Beatrice, Carolyn, Jennifer, and Thomas, and great-grandson J.P. Retired employee of Canadian Pacific Railway for 25 plus years. Resting at his niece's home Rhonda Martin at 22 Bicentennial Trail Ohsweken after 4 p.m. Saturday. Funeral Service and Burial will be held at Lower Cayuga Longhouse on Sunday February 2, 2020 at 11 am. www.rhbanderson.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 1, 2020