Peacefully after a brief fight with esophageal cancer Perry passed away on November 14 2020. He is survived by his wife of 20years Karen Wenzel, his daughter Siobhan Harley, his brother Matthew Harley and his parents Barry and Susan Bernardo. He is also survived by his extended family; Sheila, Rich, Bill, Steph Koop and best friend Tom Cassidy. Cremation has taken place at Affordable Burial and Cremation. A celebration of life/wake will be held March 13 2021, restrictions permitted. In lieu of flowers please donate to a charity of your choice
. Special thanks to the Doctors and Nurses of 6 South at Hamilton General Hospital.