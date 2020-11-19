1/
Perry John Bernardo Harley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Perry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully after a brief fight with esophageal cancer Perry passed away on November 14 2020. He is survived by his wife of 20years Karen Wenzel, his daughter Siobhan Harley, his brother Matthew Harley and his parents Barry and Susan Bernardo. He is also survived by his extended family; Sheila, Rich, Bill, Steph Koop and best friend Tom Cassidy. Cremation has taken place at Affordable Burial and Cremation. A celebration of life/wake will be held March 13 2021, restrictions permitted. In lieu of flowers please donate to a charity of your choice. Special thanks to the Doctors and Nurses of 6 South at Hamilton General Hospital.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 19, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved