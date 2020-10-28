Peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospital, Hamilton on Sunday, October 25, 2020, Peter Morelli in his 74th year. Will be missed by his wife Gayle (nee Armes) for 51 years. Loving father of Mark (Nicole), Jonathan (Melissa), and Tammy Mitchell (Warren). Beloved Papa of Chrystal (Chris), Danielle, Brooke, Sierra, Faith, Ashley, Nathan, Jayme and Ryan. Great Papa of Isabelle, Callie, Connor and Zachary. Survived by his sisters Carol (John Duckers) and Bev (Hugo D'Agostino). Predeceased by his brother Frank (Colleen) and his parents Peter Sr. and Josie. Will be remembered by his mother-in-law Doreen Armes (late Alex). Will be remembered by his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and his many nieces and nephews. Retired Grocery Specialist of Longo's. Visitation at Bay Gardens Funeral Home, "William J. Markey Chapel", 947 Rymal Road East, HAMILTON (905-574-0405) on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 7:00-9:00 p.m. Private family funeral service will be held on Friday with cremation following. In accordance with provincial regulations, masks and physical distancing are mandatory. Due to capacity restrictions you may be requested to wait. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Canadian Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation or to a charity of your choice
