Peter BILAN
1928-01-20 - 2020-08-26
BILAN, Peter January 20, 1928 - August 26, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Peter in Burlington, Ontario, on August 26, 2020 at the age of 92, surrounded by family. Predeceased by his parents Hryhoriy and Nadia and his sister Valentina. He is survived by his best friend and beloved wife of 67 years, Audrey. Loving and proud father of Richard (Pat) and Philip (Gail). Peter will also be missed by his relatives in the Ukraine. Peter was born on January 20, 1928 in Melitopol, Ukraine. He was liberated from Germany along with his father to Derby, England after WW II. There he met Audrey Clark and they were married in 1953. In 1966 Peter moved with his family to Canada, settling in Burlington. Peter was a retired tool and die maker with Parker Hannifin of Burlington and Grimsby. Special thanks to the staff of Creek Way Village for their compassion and care. A Graveside Service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery (1030 Greenwood Drive, Burlington) on Monday August 31, 2020 at 11:00am. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the Willow Foundation (www.willowfoundation.ca) would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Smith's Funeral Homes
485 Brant Street
Burlington, ON L7R 2G5
(905) 632-3333
Memories & Condolences
