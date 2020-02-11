|
Our Dad, Peter, passed away on February 8, after a brief illness. He has reunited with the love of his life, Betty, and is survived by his children Kathleen and Russell Brown, Donald and Teresa Corbett, and Alan and Janet Corbett. Peter was the proud and loving grandfather to 6 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren, and was blessed to celebrate his 90th birthday last September with all of them present. A man of deep Christian faith, Peter put his faith into action through his church and by volunteering in the Hamilton community. He was honoured as Hamilton's Senior Citizen of the year in 2010 and with The Queen's Diamond Jubilee Medal in 2012. He loved watching sports of all kinds, particularly those in which his family were participating. A true Hamiltonian, he was also an avid Ti-Cat fan. A celebration of life will be held on at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, February 14, at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 720 9th Ave, Hamilton, ON. Please, no flowers; kindly make any Memorial Donations to City Kidz, Trinity Presbyterian Church, or to a .
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 11, 2020