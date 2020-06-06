Peter Donald TOMLINSON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed peacefully into eternity to meet his Lord, on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Dundurn Care Place Centre, in his 78th year. Loving husband of Susan Sanders. Beloved father of: Richard and Robert and their families. Peter is predeceased by his parents, Sylvia and Edward Tomlinson. Peter will be lovingly remembered by his cousins Barb and Deidre and their families. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at St. Peter by the Park Church (Anglican Network in Canada), at a later date. In Peter's memory, donations may be made to the church, 55 Victoria Ave. N., Hamilton, ON L8L 5E3. Special thanks to Dr. Epstein and the staff at Dundurn Place for their excellent care over the last eight years and their compassion during Peter's last days. Thanks to all the members of St. Peter by the Park for their consistent love and support during this time. Thank you to all of my friends, including the folks in my condo. "Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints" Psalm 116:15.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved