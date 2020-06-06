Passed peacefully into eternity to meet his Lord, on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Dundurn Care Place Centre, in his 78th year. Loving husband of Susan Sanders. Beloved father of: Richard and Robert and their families. Peter is predeceased by his parents, Sylvia and Edward Tomlinson. Peter will be lovingly remembered by his cousins Barb and Deidre and their families. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at St. Peter by the Park Church (Anglican Network in Canada), at a later date. In Peter's memory, donations may be made to the church, 55 Victoria Ave. N., Hamilton, ON L8L 5E3. Special thanks to Dr. Epstein and the staff at Dundurn Place for their excellent care over the last eight years and their compassion during Peter's last days. Thanks to all the members of St. Peter by the Park for their consistent love and support during this time. Thank you to all of my friends, including the folks in my condo. "Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints" Psalm 116:15.