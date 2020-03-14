|
It is with deep sadness that the family of Peter Izzotti announce his passing after a long illness. Peter passed away in Calgary on March 11, 2020, aged 59. He is survived by his loving wife, Diana and his dearly loved daughters, Ariane and Yolanda. Beloved brother of Joseph, Paul (Tanya) and Angela (Don Richardson). Uncle to Anthony, Emily, Nicholas and Sophia. He was predeceased by parents Florence and Emile and his brother Michael. Peter was a talented and respected goldsmith in the Calgary area for over 25 years and his existing work is an ongoing testament to his passion. A celebration of Peter's life will be held in Calgary on March 30, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Oak Park Church of Christ followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, donations to Inn From The Cold, Calgary, in Peter's memory would be appreciated.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 14, 2020