|
|
Died of complications due to Covid-19 in Faro, Portugal, on April 3, 2020. Peter Joseph "Joe" Adamson leaves behind his wife Sue Trerise, the love of his life. Preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Rigmore, and his older brother Alan. Loving father of Lois and Murray Adamson. Brother of Martin (Lesley), Kristen (John), Virginia (Patricia), Daniel (Mei) and Rondi (Patrick) and honorary sibling Mary-Lou Holm (Dennis). Joe will also be missed by many nieces, nephews, in-laws and lifelong friends from Manotick, Ottawa, Toronto and Hamilton. Sue's children Lindsay Trerise, Jessica Wargo (David) and Tony Trerise (Rebekah) will miss him dearly at family gatherings. He was a wonderful and generous Grampa Joe to Sue's grandchildren Caelob, Liam, Phoebe and Lincoln. Born August 26, 1950 in Ottawa, Joe had a PhD in Comparative Literature from the University of Toronto and was a professor in the English Department at McMaster University until his retirement in 2015. An accomplished writer and author of numerous books and articles related to his research in literature and emotions, affect theory and the writings of Northrop Frye, Joe was passionate about tennis and played doubles with "the boys" at Rosedale Tennis Club in Hamilton for many years. He loved going to the cottage in summer, relaxing, swimming and reading for hours each day and listening to his voluminous jazz playlists. Joe was the ultimate Frank Sinatra fan with an encyclopedic knowledge of his entire career and discography. Above all, he loved spending time with Sue. Sue and Joe were fortunate to travel frequently and enjoyed viewing some of the world's most beautiful art, music and theatre in Europe, Australia and North America. They loved entertaining friends and hosted many a dinner, highlighting Joe's bartending skills. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Joe's honour to Wesley Urban Ministries supporting the most vulnerable members of our society in Hamilton, Halton Region and Brant County is welcomed. A celebration of life for Joe will be held at a date to be determined. Forever loved and cherished, rest in peace, my dearest.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 16, 2020