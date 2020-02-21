|
It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Peter Knippelberg at the age of 73; 16 days after the passing of his beloved wife Sigrid. Peter is also predeceased by his father Jakob, mother Berta, brothers Johann and Wilhelm and sister Ida. He is survived by his brothers Edwin and Alfred in Germany. Peter moved to Canada from Germany as a teenager and while working at Rose Corner Bakery in downtown Hamilton met the love his life, Sigi; who as a teenager had also moved with her family from Germany. Both Peter and Sigi learned to speak English together and became Canadian citizens in 1977. Peter was a baker's apprentice at the age of 14 in his native Germany and worked incredibly hard in that industry until he retired at 65. Peter was a loving and funny man whose family was his pride and joy and always came first. He was a dedicated husband to Sigrid for 52 years, doting and affectionate father to Sylvia (Rob) and Diane (Phil) and extremely proud opa to Willem and Samuel. Mom and Dad are together again. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you kindly send a donation in Peter's name to The Meadows - LTC in Ancaster where Peter spent his final years. We as a family wish to thank the entire team at The Meadows for not only taking wonderful care of Peter; but of us as a family. A Celebration of Life will be held at P.X. Dermody Funeral Homes, 796 Upper Gage Avenue, Hamilton from 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, February 25th.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 21, 2020