Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home - Oakville
64 Lakeshore Road West
Oakville, ON L6K 1E1
(905) 844-2600
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home - Oakville
64 Lakeshore Road West
Oakville, ON L6K 1E1
View Map
Service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
7:00 PM
Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home - Oakville
64 Lakeshore Road West
Oakville, ON L6K 1E1
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church
22 Head St
Hamilton, ON
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PETER KOUMOUNDOUROS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PETER KOUMOUNDOUROS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PETER KOUMOUNDOUROS Obituary
In the early hours of February 23, 2020, we mournfully lost a husband, father, pappou and friend, Panagiotis (Peter) Koumoundouros, 92, at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. He is survived by his adoring wife, Angeliki. Peter was a proud father to his two sons George (Maria) and John (Donna) and a very loving grandfather to his five grandchildren, Andreas, Alexander, Athan, Eleni and Peter. He was born in Tripi, Lakonia, Greece and moved after marriage to Canada in the early 1960s. The couple raised their two boys in Hamilton where he was a lifetime employee of Dofasco. After retiring, they settled in Oakville to be closer to their grandchildren. His whole life he was a proud Greek and patriotic Canadian. Peter was a steadfast example of loyalty, generosity and compassion. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Friends and family will be received on Thursday, February 27th at Kopriva-Taylor Funeral Home, 64 Lakeshore Rd W, Oakville (one block East of Kerr Street) from 5-9 p.m. with a blessing to be held at 7 p.m. Funeral service will take place on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 22 Head St, Hamilton. Online condolences at www.koprivataylor.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PETER's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -