It is with heart felt sadness we announce the peaceful passing of beloved husband and father Peter Hill on August 14, 2020, at the age of 83, his loving wife of 58 years Diana and his daughter Lauren, of whom he was very proud were by his side, after a brief, but hard fought battle with Cancer he passed peacefully. Born in England, came to Canada at the age of 11 years with his mother Evelyn and father Stanley and brother Michael Dudley. He attended Westdale High school in Hamilton, Ontario, then graduated from McMaster University with his B.A and M.A in Geography. Peter worked for the Federal Government in Ottawa doing geomorphological studies on Baffin Island. Peter joined McMaster University in 1967 to establish the student recruitment program. In 1978 Peter became the first director of Public relations for the Hamilton Civic Hospitals. He left the hospital in 1989 to become Executive Director of the Electrical Construction Association of Hamilton and retired at the end of 2001.Peter, who was a lifelong student and always believed in learning new things started out by teaching geography and mathematics at Parkside High school in Dundas, Ontario as well as Southmount High school in Hamilton, Ontario. Peter's love of education and learning lead to creating several television programs ranging in topics from medical to educational over the years for T.V Ontario, CHCH, Cable 14 and CFTO as well as the Vancouver School Board. Peter has had many life achievements, much too many to mention, however he was very proud to have been inducted in the McMaster Alumni Gallery of Distinction in 1991. He was part of many associations, the OWA, the Haldimand Woodlot owners, the DVO, Lupus Ontario, Children's Aid Society of Hamilton, and the Waterdown Village Squares. He was a husband, a father, a teacher, a writer, a leader, a photographer, a geographer. A pilot and an explorer. A golfer, a curler, a square dancer, a skier. A music lover, nature watcher, a farmer, a hiker, a traveller, an adventurer to the end. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. All visitors will be required to wear a face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff. Visitation will be held at the Marlatt Funeral Home "Swackhamer Chapel", 195 King Street West, Dundas, on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. Please follow the directions of the funeral home staff upon arrival. A Private Service will be held. Interment to follow service at Woodland Cemetery, Burlington. On-line condolences may be made at www.marlattfhdundas.com
Please visit the Marlatt Funeral Home "Swackhamer Chapel", Dundas Facebook Page to live stream the Private Service on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. He was loved by many. He will be greatly missed by all.