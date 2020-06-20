Peter McDermott

passed away after a year long battle with Kidney disease on April 26th, 2020 in his 89th year .He was surrounded by the immense love of his wife, Arlene McDermott whom he was married to for 27 years . He leaves behind his daughter, the late Anna ( Rooney) McDermott and his son, Sean McDermott . He was born in Glasgow, Scotland in 1931. Moved to Hamilton in 1951, where he had many dear friends and business colleagues . He worked for Great West Life Assurance Company, and was included in the Presidents Circle of Sales in 1956 and 1957 . He finished his career with the federal government .For the last forty years of his life, he resided in Toronto with his wife, Arlene. Peter and Arlene loved to travel the world . On May 11th, 1994 were married in Athens, Greece and enjoyed many springtimes in Hawaii . He will be greatly missed . Se'ith a Ligean



