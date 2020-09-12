Suddenly at home on September 9, 2020, Peter Murphy died in his 67th year. Beloved husband for 34 years to Sharon (nee Stosky). Peter will be missed by his "fur baby" Sirius Black. Dear brother of Janet Percy (the late Cleary) and Rita Noble (the late Hugh). Survived by his nieces and nephews. Peter will be lovingly remembered for being an outdoors guy. He was an avid gardener, loved hikes, snowshoeing and he especially enjoyed his CL 16 sailboat. At the family's request, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Online condolences can be made to www.dermodys.com