Peacefully, at his residence, on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 in his 95th year. Beloved husband of Zora for 64 years. Loving father of George (Mary), Milica (the late Victor), Betty (Henry). Cherished Jedo of Milan (Christine), Peter (Kathryn), Veselin (Stephanie), Julia, Katie, Lexi and great-granddaughter Chloe. Dear brother of Gedeon (Milka). Due to current events, a private family service and interment have taken place. In Peter's memory, donations to the Hamilton General Stroke Unit would be greatly appreciated. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 14, 2020.